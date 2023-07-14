SkyView
Captain stole drugs from Pill Take Back program, Oconee Co. sheriff says

SLED said an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office captain was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said an Oconee County Sheriff’s Office captain was charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said 48-year-old Charles Jeffrey Underwood was fired on Thursday after he learned SLED issued warrants for his arrest.

In March, Crenshaw said as part of internal controls, staff discovered discrepancies related to the sheriff’s office Pill Take Back program. The pills are valued at less than $2,000, according to the arrest warrants.

“Medication that is collected, as part of this program, is stored in a secure location within the Sheriff’s Office separate from where our evidence is stored,” the sheriff said. “At no time was any evidence in a criminal case compromised as a result of this incident.”

Underwood was arrested within approximately four hours of his termination and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.

“As part of our Mission Statement, our employees are expected to maintain the highest standards of accountability. I hold each employee to this standard,” said Crenshaw. “Each employee understands that they will be held accountable for their actions. The public holds law enforcement to a higher standard and this is why we place emphasis on it in our Mission Statement.”

