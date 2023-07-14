Atlantic Coast Conference Football and Basketball games to broadcast exclusively on The CW Network

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) football and basketball games will exclusively broadcast on the CW Network announced CW officials.

Starting Saturday, September 9, you can watch all 50 ACC college football and basketball games each season through 2026-27 according to a press release.

The first ACC game on the CW will be a football match-up between the Pitt Panthers and non-conference opponent Cincinnati Bearcats.

Games will air every Saturday throughout the season in the afternoon and primetime.

Officials said in addition to the 13 football games available to watch, the CW will also broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games.

These games will be featured in December, January, and February with men’s basketball doubleheaders taking place every Saturday afternoon and women’s basketball games on Sunday afternoons.

“We are committed to making The CW a destination for live, appointment-viewing sporting events,” said Dennis Miller, President, The CW Network. “The ACC is home to some of the most decorated college football and basketball teams in the country and we look forward to welcoming these avid sports fans to the network as we continue to broaden our audience.”

According to a press release, no other conference has won more NCAA national championships in the last two years than the ACC. The league has won 16 national titles in the last two academic years, including a league-record nine in 2022-23.

“We are thrilled to be adding The CW to our weekly television lineup for ACC football and basketball games,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The CW’s national distribution will directly benefit our student-athletes, teams, alumni, and fans. We appreciate ESPN and Raycom working together and look forward to the partnership with The CW.”

The CW acquired the sublicense of these live ACC football and basketball games from Raycom Sports which sublicenses the rights from ESPN said officials.

“The CW is going to be a terrific partner for the legendary ACC,” said Hunter Nickell, CEO of Raycom Sports. “The longest-running television relationship in college sports belongs to the ACC and Raycom Sports. Now The CW brings national broadcast network coverage to the great fans of these 15 famous schools.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.