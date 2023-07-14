SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

79-year-old man hospitalized after alligator attack

It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of...
It is alligator season, officials warn, and they urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Florida is recovering after being attacked by a nearly 7-foot alligator Thursday.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking at a golf course near his home around 5 a.m. when the animal bit him in the leg.

Authorities said you can hear the man tell 911 dispatch operators that he was bleeding profusely and had likely lost some muscle.

The man was flown to the hospital for treatment.

While the sheriff’s office said trappers have removed the alligator, officials warn it is alligator season and urge residents to be cautious near bodies of water – especially around dusk and dawn.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner David West reported Gabriel Clyburn, 18, drowned at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill...
18-year-old man drowns at Kershaw County lake
SCHP said the crash happened at U.S. 301 at Bonner Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday, when a...
Bus crash injures 4 students, high school coach in Orangeburg County
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts
Marijuana is illegal, but state law creates unclear rules about hemp flower and licensing.
Hazy hemp law threatens Columbia business
A capacity crowd at the Lexington town hall Wednesday night voiced their concerns to town and...
Lexington community voices concerns to town, county council about proposed 93-acre development on Lake Murray

Latest News

Robert E. Crimo Jr., right, and his attorney George Gomez, appear before Judge George D....
November trial set for father of suspect in deadly July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
FBI documents show Jeroid Price traveled across the country after being ordered back in custody