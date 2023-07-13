SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.(KAUZ)
By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A woman in Minnesota was killed Tuesday morning after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash around 10:40 a.m. and found an SUV driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos had run into the back of a manure spreader.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyle Dicke, 65, told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.

He said he called 911 when he saw a vehicle had crashed into the spreader.

Dicke was not injured in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer Jeroid Price captured in New York
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS...
Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release
Troopers reported a crash has closed a portin of I-26 eastbound in Orangburg County.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in...
Lexington County Coroner identified victim killed after Samaria Highway shooting

Latest News

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty
Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their...
Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A
Bonnie and Lloyd Reynolds of California celebrated a major milestone in their marriage at their...
Couple celebrates 65th anniversary at Chick-fil-A
A Los Angeles County deputy has been disciplined after being accused of punching a mother...
LA County sheriff says deputy punching baby-holding mother in the face was ‘completely unacceptable’
A Los Angeles County deputy has been disciplined after being accused of punching a mother...
Deputy punished, accused of punching mom holding baby