Warning signs of disordered eating

By Judi Gatson and Greg Adaline
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of people across the world suffer from disordered eating.

But many do not know that there are resources out there to get you the help you need.

WIS sat down with eating disorder specialist Susan Connolly-Nelson to talk about what signs to look out for, and what local resources are available for you.

