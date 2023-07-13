SkyView
Sumter man charged with child sex crimes

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor on a victim under 16 years of age.

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Michael Wise, 43, committed the crime between July 2022 and May.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday and Wise was arrested by deputies that same day.

He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

