Sumter man charged with child sex crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor on a victim under 16 years of age.

According to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Michael Wise, 43, committed the crime between July 2022 and May.

An arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday and Wise was arrested by deputies that same day.

He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

