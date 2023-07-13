SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Department of Social Services look to hear from kinship caregivers

The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are...
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are 18+, for focus groups.(South Carolina Department of Social Services)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are 18+, for focus groups.

Officials said DSS is looking for caregivers who are raising their relatives or family friends’ children, officials add they are specifically looking for caregivers of children with mental and/or physical health needs.

DSS is interested in learning about caregivers’ experience to design a comprehensive support program for kinship caregivers in South Carolina raising children with special care needs.

The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill is collaborating with the University of South Carolina and Kindred Hearts South Carolina on the program.

The in-person focus groups will be on the following days at 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 115:

  • Tuesday, July 18, 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 19, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 19, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Virtual focus groups will be on the following days:

  • Thursday, July 27, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 1, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Participants’ involvement in the study is completely voluntary and information that you share with researchers will be kept confidential said administrators.

A $50 gift card will be given to participants after completing the focus group. For more information visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer Jeroid Price captured in New York
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS...
Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release
Troopers reported a crash has closed a portin of I-26 eastbound in Orangburg County.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in...
Lexington County Coroner identified victim killed after Samaria Highway shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather Midday 07/13/2023
Criminal sexual conduct arrest
Man accused of shoplifting from 7-Eleven
Drowning victim identified