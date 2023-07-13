South Carolina Department of Social Services look to hear from kinship caregivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are 18+, for focus groups.

Officials said DSS is looking for caregivers who are raising their relatives or family friends’ children, officials add they are specifically looking for caregivers of children with mental and/or physical health needs.

DSS is interested in learning about caregivers’ experience to design a comprehensive support program for kinship caregivers in South Carolina raising children with special care needs.

The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill is collaborating with the University of South Carolina and Kindred Hearts South Carolina on the program.

The in-person focus groups will be on the following days at 2711 Middleburg Drive, Suite 115:

Tuesday, July 18, 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Virtual focus groups will be on the following days:

Thursday, July 27, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Participants’ involvement in the study is completely voluntary and information that you share with researchers will be kept confidential said administrators.

A $50 gift card will be given to participants after completing the focus group. For more information visit here.

