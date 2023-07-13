Soda City Live: Tomorrow’s Leaders Back to School Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Supplies are one less worry for parents in Lee County.

Youth Organization, Tomorrow’s Leaders will be hosting a back-to-school bash in Bishopville and they are encouraging residents to come with their kids.

(See flyer for more)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.