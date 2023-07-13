Soda City Live: Show, Shine & Shoot Jeep show for a good cause

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jeep owners and lovers, get your cars ready! The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Lexington Jeepers Jeep Club are teaming up for a Show, Shine and Shoot event on August 13 to benefit Epworth Children’s Home in Columbia.

Lexington Jeepers founder, Dave Hawkins, says the event will feature something for everyone. The afternoon will kick off with a Jeep show and shine featuring all types of tricked-out cars. Then, people of all ages are invited to participate in a turkey shoot. All afternoon, plates of delicious food will be sold.

Hattie Mc Mahan, a member of Lexington Jeepers, has a special connection to Epworth Children’s Home. She grew up there! It’s a safe place where children can grow up when their households aren’t fit to care for them. Mc Mahan says the organization is a worthy cause and supported her through her childhood, so she’s giving back to future generations being positively affected. Lexington Jeepers have already raised money for Epworth through auctions and other activities, and they’re ready to ramp up donations!

Hawkins and Mc Mahan are expecting quite the crowd for the Show, Shine and Shoot event because there are hundreds of Lexington Jeepers! The family event will certainly be one you won’t want to miss.

Here are the details:

• Sunday, August 13

• 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• 424 Cedarcrest Dr. in Lexington

• Jeep Show & Shine starts at 4 p.m.

-$20 per Jeep entry

• Turkey shoot starts at 4:30 p.m.

-$1 to $4 entry

• Food plates available for $3 to $7

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

