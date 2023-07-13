SkyView
Soda City Live: Battle of the Badges to honor fallen Midlands firefighter

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First responders from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Columbia Police Department are coming together for a good cause by going head-to-head on skates.

They’re participating in the Battle of the Badges charity hockey tournament benefitting the family of fallen Irmo District Firefighter, James Muller. All proceeds go to Muller’s memorial fund.

Sgt. Timothy Baire from the Columbia Police Department says the teams are excited to hit the ice and trade their uniforms for hockey jerseys for the afternoon. The event, being held Saturday at the Flight Adventure Park in Irmo, will also include a raffle and other events for the whole family.

Here are the details:

•             Saturday, July 15

•             2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

•             1019 Broad Stone Rd. in Irmo (Flight Adventure Park)

•             Admission is free

•             Donations are appreciated

The event will benefit fallen Irmo Firefighter James Mullen's memorial fund.
The event will benefit fallen Irmo Firefighter James Mullen's memorial fund.(SODA CITY LIVE)

