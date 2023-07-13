SkyView
Lowcountry native receives Order of the Palmetto award

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ridgeland native who earned the rank of a four-star general in the United States Air Force received the highest honor a person can receive from the state of South Carolina, the Order of Palmetto award.

General Lloyd W. Newton. was the first African-American pilot to join the Thunderbirds in 1974, he flew over 200 combat missions during the Vietnam War and was a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours.

“I am deeply honored, so very very much,” said Newton. Since the general’s retirement, he became the vice president for International Programs and Business Development for Pratt and Whitney Military Engines in 2006.

