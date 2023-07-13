SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Longtime donor gifts Red Cross special gift after no longer being able to donate

A longtime blood donor found a special way to continue sharing a piece of himself despite no longer being able to donate.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A longtime blood donor found a special way to continue sharing a piece of himself despite no longer being able to donate.

Jim Wurst spent years going to the American Red Cross and donating platelets every two weeks.

However, a stroke back in 2022 forced him to stop. So, he decided to gift the Red Cross with a special quilt.

Wurst said he would often receive a t-shirt for donating, and he ended up racking up more than 30 over the years. So, he went to his friend Nancy and asked if she would help make a quilt from the t-shirts as a way to give back.

“He came over with a suitcase filled with t-shirts that he’d gotten from the Red Cross, so we went through them together and chose which ones would be the center of the quilt,” Nancy said. “This is a nice way to honor what he did and to honor the Red Cross for the work that they do.”

Wurst is happy to give back to the nonprofit since he no longer can donate blood.

“I wish everybody could give,” Wurst said. “I wish I could still give. It’s something they’ve given me, the T-shirts and all, so I figured I would give back to them.”

American Red Cross Account Manager Meg Heath said she is grateful for both the beautiful quilt and Wurst.

“It just means the world to us to have donors that have supported us throughout the years after so many donations of both blood and platelets,” Heath said. “He has impacted the lives of hundreds if not thousands, and if more people could step up to the plate and be more like Jim, we wouldn’t have this critical need for blood all the time, and we’d be in a much better place.”

Heath said they plan to hang the quilt right up front so everyone can see it as soon as they walk in.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer Jeroid Price captured in New York
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts
James Cowart was charged with multiple traffic offenses, including failure to stop for blue...
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase
Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS...
Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release

Latest News

Community remembers teen who drowned at Lake Wateree
Community remembers teen who drowned at Lake Wateree
A group is making its way from one side to the other, and they want South Carolinians to come...
SC7 expedition highlights South Carolina’s natural beauty, from the mountains to the coast
Marijuana is illegal, but state law creates unclear rules about hemp flower and licensing.
Hazy hemp law threatens Columbia business
SC7 Expedition stops in the Midlands
SC7 Expedition stops in the Midlands
Victim's family reacts to Jeroid Price's arrest
Victim's family reacts to Jeroid Price's arrest