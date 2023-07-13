Lexington police search for suspect who alledgedly stole from convenience store

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police are on a search for a suspect who allegedly stole from a Lexington 7-Eleven store.

The Lexington Police Department reported the suspect allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven store on Sunset Boulevard on several occasions including June 25.

Officers ask if you have any information, contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

