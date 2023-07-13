SkyView
Lexington police search for suspect who alledgedly stole from convenience store

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Lexington Police Department reported the suspect allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven store on Sunset Boulevard on several occasions including June 25.

Officers ask if you have any information, contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

