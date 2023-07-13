SkyView
Lexington County Blowfish preparing to host Coastal Plain League All-Star Game

By Rick Henry
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Blowfish baseball team is gearing up for a big two-day event.

Next week the Blowfish will host the Coastal Plain League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 19.

The team held a news conference/luncheon today to spread the word about the all-star show.

The fun will start on Tuesday, July 18. They’ll have a fanfest with hitting and pitching competitions, a celebrity softball game, and a home run derby.

The big game is on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Five members of the team made the all-star squad.

This is the third time the Blowfish will host the CPL all-star game and the second time at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

The last time was in 2018.

