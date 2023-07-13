Lexington community voices concerns to town, county council about proposed 93-acre development on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON, S.C. – (WIS) A capacity crowd at the Lexington town hall Wednesday night voiced their concerns to town and county council about a proposed, but now paused, multi-million dollar, 93-acre development on Lake Murray.

The town announced the project, known as Smallwood Cove, in May.

Located off Beekeeper Court and North Lake Drive, the plan is to develop a lakefront resort community, complete with a marina, hotels, retail space, a conference center, townhomes, and condos.

Concerns about the project have been raised since its initial announcement, but Wednesday’s joint work session was unprecedented.

Dozens spoke out on Wednesday evening, offering up worries about everything from traffic, public safety, boater safety, potential environmental impacts, the legality of annexation, and the scope of the project.

“The important thing to understand is that nothing is in stone at this point, that we want to go through the process that we would go through, but even potentially a more rigorous process than just a typical type of commercial development because of the significant impact that this will have across this community,” Interim town administrator Stuart Ford said at the meeting.

Lexington touted the project by saying that the private property owner, the McMeekin family, would invest more than $733 into the development.

Initial estimates called for 940 units of townhomes and 160 units of single-family homes.

Those plans were halted after the first proposal by the property owner was rejected due in part to some of the concerns raised by council members and the public alike.

The property owner is now working on a new proposal to bring before the town planning commission.

It is unclear whether the town will strike its first reading of the Smallwood Cove development, and start he process over, as some members of the community suggested at the work session.

Lexington leadership says meetings like Wednesday’s are part of the process that is needed before plans move forward.

Smallwood Cove was described several times Wednesday night as a “once-in-a-generation” development by council members.

“I’m not opposed to development, it’s inevitable,” Jeff Grover, one of many wearing blue “Develop Lexington Responsibly” shirts, said during the portion of the work session for public comment. “I think it needs to be responsible, but this particular process and development is just too much, too fast, and too dense of an environment.”

Prior to public comment, several council members spoke out about the project, alluding to an already “overcrowded” traffic situation, and questioned how this would impact schools in the area.

Lexington County District 6 council member Charli Wessinger said she feared that the development could slow emergency management services in the county.

On Monday, the town council selected a Charleston-based engineering firm to move forward with a new traffic study, after the first one commissioned by the property owner was rejected.

“The project that was presented to us was not sufficient and was a little biased if I could say,” Lexington mayor Steve MacDougall said. “So we wanted to make sure that we had an independent eye looking at the property, Highway 6, Corley Mill Road, Andrew Corley, the dam itself.”

Darrell Hudson, Lexington County District 3 councilman, said that the traffic study must be conducted during peak travel times, and also during school hours.

This comment drew loud applause from the audience.

Some in attendance directly asked their elected leaders what this development would deliver for them.

Among those people was Jan McBride, a Lexington resident, who said she did not see the benefits of what’s been as an “upscale” development.

“Will any of us be able to use this facility?” she asked. “Is it going to be all private, all gated? Is there going to be a beach where even we can go and swim? I mean, a boat ramp? I haven’t heard anything about that. I think if you want to get the support of the taxpayers here, we have to get something out of it, and I don’t see that.”

The majority of the funding for this project will be coming from the private property owner, with the town being responsible for funding a conference center.

According to town officials, this 50,000-square-foot venue would be the first of its kind on Lake Murray and would host local events.

The state has already appropriated $16 million for the conference center, and the town is seeking more funding, a Lexington spokesperson said.

However, some community members on Wednesday night questioned the need for that property.

MacDougall told WIS in May that he anticipated the completed resort would deliver 400 jobs to the community.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

