SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kevin Spacey testifies in his own defense in sexual assault trial at London court

Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged...
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged with three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2005, on Thursday July 13, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Kevin Spacey testified Thursday in his sexual assault trial, swearing in a clear and loud voice to tell the “full truth and nothing but the truth” in what could be the most consequential speaking part of his life.

Spacey began by discussing how he got involved in the theater, joking that his mother would say he began acting the moment he emerged from the womb.

The testimony provided some light history on his life before delving into the serious matter before the court.

Four men have accused the two-time Oscar winner of sexually assaulting them between 2001 and 2013, describing disturbing encounters that escalated from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch grabbing.

One man who called Spacey a “vile sexual predator” said he passed out or fell asleep at the actor’s London flat and woke up to find the actor performing oral sex on him.

Spacey has denied the charges and is expected to provide a vigorous defense.

The 63-year-old American actor was one of the biggest stars of the stage, and silver and small screens, when sexual misconduct accusations brought his career to a halt. If convicted, he could face a prison term that would doom his hopes of a comeback.

Spacey told German magazine Zeit in an article published last month: “There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.”

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey, who owns homes in London and the U.S., is free on unconditional bail.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer Jeroid Price captured in New York
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS...
Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release
Troopers reported a crash has closed a portin of I-26 eastbound in Orangburg County.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in...
Lexington County Coroner identified victim killed after Samaria Highway shooting

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’re back to heat indices in the triple digits
Late crop freezes affect local peach shops
When FBI agents served a federal search warrant at James William Nott's apartment, a criminal...
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ in Ky. man’s home
Lowcountry native receives Order of the Palmetto Award
Longshoremen union gather at State House for workers' rights