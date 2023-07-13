SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Jamie Foxx finds lost purse, returns it to owner

Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.
Jamie Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency.(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News/TMX) – Actor Jamie Foxx was recently captured on video returning a woman’s lost purse in Chicago.

A video shared Monday on Instagram shows Foxx stepping back into a vehicle after interacting with a group of women in a pedicab in Chicago. The women can be heard saying, “Thank you, Jamie,” after he returned a lost purse to one of the women.

“Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie fox [sic] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good,” the video’s caption reads.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in April due to an unspecified medical emergency. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote on Instagram in early May.

Foxx’s next film, a comedy mystery titled “They Cloned Tyrone,” will be released on Netflix on July 21.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer Jeroid Price captured in New York
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS...
Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release
Troopers reported a crash has closed a portin of I-26 eastbound in Orangburg County.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in...
Lexington County Coroner identified victim killed after Samaria Highway shooting

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex
The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) is on the lookout for caregivers who are...
South Carolina Department of Social Services look to hear from kinship caregivers
First Alert Weather Midday 07/13/2023