How to spend time with a rock star turned author

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On July 13, at a new bookstore in Columbia’s Five Points, you have the chance to hear musician and, now, author Jim Sonefeld. Known better to most of us as Soni.

He became so well known when playing and singing with Hootie and the Blowfish. Soni and the other band members became a local legend ... and helped make Five Points a hot spot during the early days of the band. So, it’s only natural that he returns there this evening.

Jim “Soni” Sonefeld joined WIS TV Midday with details about how you can hear him sing tonight and hear him read from his new book, Swimming with the Blowfish: A story of redemption.

The bookstore says, “In the early days of Hootie and the Blowfish, Soni was in Five Points helping define the fun, creative, one-of-a-kind culture of this neighborhood.”

Soni will continue his visits for a summer artist residency tonight at 6:30 at All Good Books. That’s located at 734 Harden Street in Columbia’s Five Points. You’ll get to hear the stories behind his book, Swimming with the Blowfish,” as well as hear Soni read from his book. He’ll also read from the book and perform songs on acoustic guitar. A Q&A with Soni and a book signing will follow.

And if you miss him tonight, he’ll also be there August 17th.Soni’s book is available at a variety of locations including Amazon, Walmart, and Crave Artisan Market in Columbia.

