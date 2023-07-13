SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

How to spend time with a rock star turned author

On July 13, at a new bookstore in Columbia’s Five Points, you have the chance to hear musician...
On July 13, at a new bookstore in Columbia’s Five Points, you have the chance to hear musician and, now, author Jim Sonefeld. Known better to most of us as Soni.(Dawndy Mercer Plank)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On July 13, at a new bookstore in Columbia’s Five Points, you have the chance to hear musician and, now, author Jim Sonefeld. Known better to most of us as Soni.

He became so well known when playing and singing with Hootie and the Blowfish. Soni and the other band members became a local legend ... and helped make Five Points a hot spot during the early days of the band. So, it’s only natural that he returns there this evening.

Jim “Soni” Sonefeld joined WIS TV Midday with details about how you can hear him sing tonight and hear him read from his new book, Swimming with the Blowfish: A story of redemption.

The bookstore says, “In the early days of Hootie and the Blowfish, Soni was in Five Points helping define the fun, creative, one-of-a-kind culture of this neighborhood.”

Soni will continue his visits for a summer artist residency tonight at 6:30 at All Good Books. That’s located at 734 Harden Street in Columbia’s Five Points. You’ll get to hear the stories behind his book, Swimming with the Blowfish,” as well as hear Soni read from his book. He’ll also read from the book and perform songs on acoustic guitar. A Q&A with Soni and a book signing will follow.

And if you miss him tonight, he’ll also be there August 17th.Soni’s book is available at a variety of locations including Amazon, Walmart, and Crave Artisan Market in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer Jeroid Price captured in New York
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS...
Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release
Troopers reported a crash has closed a portin of I-26 eastbound in Orangburg County.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in...
Lexington County Coroner identified victim killed after Samaria Highway shooting

Latest News

Harvest Hope Food Banks receives 1 million meals from Jim Hudson Automotive Group
First African-American Thunderbird pilot receives Order of the Palmetto
First African-American Thunderbird pilot receives Order of the Palmetto
Sumter litter cleanup
Follow the yellow brick road to the Wizard of Oz