FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’re back to heat indices in the triple digits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heat index values will not top out at 100 degrees or above for the foreseeable future through next week!

First Alert Headlines

Hazy sunshine holds up for Thursday with high temps pushing back to the mid-90s.

Hotter temperatures continue towards the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Spotty storm are chances back at it again as well, mainly starting tomorrow.

Heat index values should be into the low 100s, likely lasting well into next week.

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Mostly dry conditions remain for our Thursday, with temperatures heating back up to the mid-90s. Some limited spotty storms can’t be ruled out as we push into the afternoon.

A good deal of hazy sun will remain overhead as well, with a UV index pushing to an 11, meaning sun burn times are around 15 min or slightly less.

Feel-like temperatures will be pushing closer to 101-107 degrees from today, though the early stages of next week. These could rise higher later into next week so stay tuned.

To go along with these hot and humid conditions there is the chance of showers and storms back at it again. While most storms will still remain spotty, there is better potential for them to form on Friday into the upcoming weekend, as more humidity filters back in to the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast Update

Today: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. A stray p.m. storm can’t be ruled out Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the low mid-90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Hazy and humid with spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Monday: Hotter conditions remain with a few storms and highs around 95 degrees.

