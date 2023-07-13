Columbia man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced to over four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence presented in court showed Richland County deputies were called to a store on Broad River Road concerning a man with a gun.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man wearing the same clothes described by a 911 caller.

Deputies approached 36-year-old Raphiel Coleman and told him to get on the ground but he ran away.

Eventually, Coleman was caught by deputies and searched.

During the search, one .357 caliber round of ammunition and around two grams of marijuana were found in his pocket.

By federal law, Coleman is not allowed to possess a firearm and ammunition due to prior convictions for burglary, possession of stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light, intimidation of a juror or witness, possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine, and pointing and presenting a weapon.

Coleman was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months and a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision by United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon.

