Augusta man arrested during Lexington internet crimes case

By Tiffany Rigby and Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man from Augusta, Georgia was arrested in connection with internet crimes reported by the Lexington Police Department.

Chief Terrence Green announced Tyler Shane Greene, 26, was arrested after an undercover investigation found he asked someone who he believed to be a minor for nude photographs.

An LPD detective worked with the South Carolina Attorney General Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) was contacted by Greene through social media believing that the profile was of a young teenage girl.

When the undercover detective told Greene about her age, he responded by saying that he was 15, then 16, and then admitted that he was 26 years old according to investigators.

Detectives said Greene asked not to be blocked from the undercover agent’s account and engaged in continued sexual conversation with the undercover detective, sending nude photographs of himself along with other pornography.

Tyler Greene continued to engage in online conversations with the undercover detective until July 4 said detectives.

Greene was arrested on July 7 in North Augusta, South Carolina with the assistance of the North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said Greene has been charged with three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of attempted criminal solicitation of a minor, and five counts of attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

He is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, and when he was seen at bond court, his bond was denied.

If anyone has information or would like to report an incident contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We’re back to heat indices in the triple digits