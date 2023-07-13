Attorney General responds to capture of Jeroid Price

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Convicted killer Jeriod Price is no longer a fugitive after being captured in New York on Wednesday morning.

He is in the process of being returned to South Carolina to finish his sentence.

Price was serving a 35-year prison sentence in 2003 for the killing of former University of South Carolina (USC) and University of North Carolina (UNC) football player Carl Smalls Jr back in 2002.

Until a consent order granted him a 16-year early release from prison. The state supreme court quickly overturned that decision and ordered Price back to prison immediately, but he never returned, prompting a months-long search.

Attorney General Alan Wilson touted law enforcement for working diligently to track down Price and credits a tip that was originally given to law enforcement in South Carolina for Price’s capture.

The 77-day search for Price came to an end at an apartment complex in the Bronx.

“A tip from South Carolina going up to the field office in North Carolina to their Fugitive task force up there and that’s what led to them getting eyes on him at the apartment complex he was staying at there,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Wilson says Price was taken into custody on early Wednesday morning without incident but it’s still unknown what connections he had in the New York area. Wilson says charges could be coming for anyone involved in aiding Price.

“My team here in the AG’s office will be reviewing every legal option available to us but I don’t want to get out in front of my skees at this point because we don’t have all the information,” said Wilson.

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, Defense Attorney Todd Rutherford, and now retired Judge Casey Manning all played a role in Price’s release.

Wilson told WIS, “It’s an unfortunate situation, where individuals involved in the criminal justice system did not follow the law to the letter the judge signed off on it who should not have signed off on it....had the rules and had the system been followed to the letter, then this would’ve never happened.”

Attorney Todd Rutherford released a statement in response to Price’s capture.

He said, “It is good to know Jeriod Price is safe from those who want to do him harm. Now he has to worry about those in government who continue to heap harm on him.”

While serving in prison he helped the people of South Carolina and his reward has been to have his life endangered by people seeking political gain,” added Rutherford.

WIS reached out to the family of Carl Smalls Jr., they did not want to go on camera but said they were elated to hear the news of Price’s capture. The family filed a formal complaint letter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel regarding Price’s early release days before his capture.

It’s unknown the exact timeline of when Price will be back in South Carolina, but he will be taken to the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia and will remain there until his permanent custody placement is determined.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

