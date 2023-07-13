SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl...
Convicted killer Jeroid Price captured in New York
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS...
Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release
Troopers reported a crash has closed a portin of I-26 eastbound in Orangburg County.
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in...
Lexington County Coroner identified victim killed after Samaria Highway shooting

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot reaches $875 million after no winner Wednesday
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
Professional NFL football player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Brittany...
Mahomes, Shiffrin win top honors at The ESPYS; White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks accepts award for perseverance
Public hearing on Lake Murray development plan
Public hearing on Lake Murray development plan