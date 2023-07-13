Allen University purchasing land for football stadium in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Allen University is taking steps to have a field of its’ own for its football team.

The university is purchasing land on Two Notch Road just behind Cushman Drive from Richland County for the stadium.

In 2018, the school relaunched its’ football program and shared the Charlie W. Johnson stadium with Benedict College to play their games.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.