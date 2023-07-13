18-year-old man drowns at Kershaw County lake

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A coroner has identified the person who died after drowning in a Kershaw County lake.

Coroner David West reported Gabriel Clyburn, 18, drowned at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill area off Singleton Creek Road.

Officials said Kershaw County 911 received a call around 4:58 p.m. on July 12, of a drowning at Lake Wateree. Officials add Clyburn was in the water with his friends when he went under.

Gabriel had just graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and was going to Coastal Carolina in the fall.

