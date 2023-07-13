SkyView
18-year-old man drowns at Kershaw County lake

A coroner has identified the person who died after drowning in a Kershaw County lake.
A coroner has identified the person who died after drowning in a Kershaw County lake.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A coroner has identified the person who died after drowning in a Kershaw County lake.

Coroner David West reported Gabriel Clyburn, 18, drowned at Lake Wateree in the Liberty Hill area off Singleton Creek Road.

Officials said Kershaw County 911 received a call around 4:58 p.m. on July 12, of a drowning at Lake Wateree. Officials add Clyburn was in the water with his friends when he went under.

Gabriel had just graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and was going to Coastal Carolina in the fall.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

