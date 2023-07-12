WATCH LIVE: Ceremonial signing of new legislation that strengthens South Carolina’s DUI laws

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A ceremonial signing will be held for new legislation that strengthens South Carolina’s DUI laws.

The new law imposes a temporary ignition interlock requirement for all first convictions and pre-convictions.

The device requires drivers to blow into it before they can start their cars for detection of their blood alcohol level.

Gov. Henry McMaster will be joined at the State House by advocates from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and other legislation supporters at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

