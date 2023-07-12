SkyView
Soda City Live: Ride to End ALZ gears up for 15th year

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 400 cyclists and Alzheimer’s advocates will soon pedal through the Palmetto State on a journey to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research. The Ride to End ALZ in South Carolina is gearing up for its 15th year!

In a landmark fundraising effort, the Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina has raised more than $1M. No other state has reached that amount! Taylor Wilson, who works for the Alzheimer’s Association of SC, says fundraising has quickly turned into a fierce competition and a fun way for teams to work toward ending Alzheimer’s for everyone.

Cyclists are preparing to start the three-day and 255-mile journey Friday. They’ll take off from Simpsonville and land in Mt. Pleasant. Along the way, they’ll stop overnight at Newberry College and in Orangeburg before speeding down to the Lowcountry.

Dionne Fleshman, an experienced cyclist, says the support along the way means so much. Whether it’s church members who wave to the group riding by or groups who hold up posters in support, all the words of encouragement and support have a positive impact on the group in their effort.

If you’re not riding along the way, organizers encourage you to donate online or find the route and support the riders making their way to the coast. You can also find information about participating virtually!

To find the route, click here.

