Soda City Live: Chapin Theatre Company prepares for Descendants musical

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Performers with the Chapin Theatre Company are bringing magic to the Midlands with Disney’s Descendants: The Musical. The story is based on the children of Disney villains as they adjust to life outside their island prison and plan to free their parents from captivity.

McCall Bethurem, who plays Maleficent, says the musical wraps up the three Descendants movies into one production.

Mal, or Maleficent’s daughter, is played by Kaeleigh Miller. The two say they’ve been rehearsing for more than a month in preparation for the shows at the end of July.

Here are the details:

Show premieres July 27 to August 6

Harbison Theatre in Irmo

Tickets: $18 in advance and $20 at the door

Thursday and Friday: show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: show starts at 3 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

