SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar
A beloved Batesburg-Leesville community member was shot and killed early Friday morning.
Batesburg-Leesville man killed in shooting, no arrests made in his death
Richland County deputies are searching for detainee who escaped from Alvin S. Glenn Detention...
Escaped inmate from Richland County jail found by Lexington County deputies
Suspects wanted in connection with overnight homicide
Search for suspect underway for homicide in Richland County
Last July, one month after Dr. Ericka R. Hursey gave the commencement address at Lower Richland...
Former Richland One principal suing district and board chair, alleging retaliation and defamation

Latest News

Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods
75 million brace brutal heat wave, new flood threat emerges
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Drone may have been flying near Pennsylvania jail before homicide suspect’s escape, police say
The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years