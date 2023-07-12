SkyView
Lexington County Coroner identified victim killed after Samaria Highway shooting

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATESBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died after a shooting in Batesburg.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said William Mark Bedenbaugh, 56, died from a gunshot wound after a shooting that happened on July 7 just after midnight on the 1400 block of Samaria Highway in the Batesburg area of Lexington County.

Bedenbaugh was at the scene during the shooting when he was shot by another man once in the upper left chest, Bedenbaugh died on the scene according to officials.

A forensic autopsy confirming Bedenbaugh died from a single gunshot wound to the chest was performed at MUSC in Charleston on July 11.

