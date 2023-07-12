SkyView
Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road intersection shut down after water main break

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia officials announced a traffic delay at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St Andrews Road.

Officials said the intersection will be closed as Columbia Water works to make the necessary repairs work to repair a broken water main. Officials tell drivers to expect the road to be closed all day on July 12 and likely into July 13.

Commuters are urged to adhere to the detour signs. Any questions or concerns can be made to The City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

