FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Back to the heat & humidity as usual

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Highs will continue to climb this week with humidity remaining on the increase again.

First Alert Headlines

  • Hazy sunshine holds up for our Wednesday with highs heating up to the low 90s for the most part.
  • Slightly hotter temperatures are likely as we continue towards the weekend, with highs in the mid-90s.
  • Spotty storm are chances back at it again as well, mainly starting tomorrow.
  • Heat index values should be into the low 100s by tomorrow, likely lasting well into next week.

First Alert Summary

Good morning everyone! Dry conditions remain for our Wednesday, with temperatures heating back up to the low 90s, with highs around 93-94.

Mostly sunny skies remain overhead as well, with a UV index pushing to an 11, meaning sun burn times are around 15 min or slightly less.

Then we could have even hotter temperatures with highs in the mid-90s by the end of the week into next weekend with feel like temperatures pushing closer to 102-106 degrees.

To go along with these hot and humid conditions there is the slight chance of showers and storms back at it again. While any storms will still remain spotty, there is better potential for them to form from Thursday into the upcoming weekend, as more humidity filters back in to the Midlands.

First Alert Forecast Update

Today: Mainly sunny and hotter with temperatures topping out in the low mid-90s. A stray storm can’t be ruled out.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a couple stray showers & storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s.

Friday: Hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday: Hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

Sunday: Hazy and humid with spotty afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-90s.

