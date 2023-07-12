SkyView
Traffic delay at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St. Andrews Road

City of Columbia
City of Columbia
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia officials announced a traffic delay at the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and St Andrews Road.

Officials said the intersection will be closed until repairs are completed.

Commuters are urged to adhere to the detour signs.

Officials said Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary repairs.

Any questions or concerns can be made to The City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 803-545-3300.

