First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a crash has caused a delay on a South Carolina interstate.

There is a collision in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26 eastbound near the 164 mile marker. All eastbound lanes are blocked. The detour is to take Homestead Rd (exit 159) to US-178. From there get on SC-210 and back onto I-26 at the 165 mile marker. pic.twitter.com/crogYwzDvW — Trooper William (@SCHP_Troop1) July 12, 2023

An SCHP trooper posted on social media that a collision in Orangeburg County has blocked all lanes on I-26 eastbound near the 164-mile marker.

Officials are advising drivers to take the Homestead Road exit-159 to U.S.-178, and from there get on S.C.-210 and back onto I-26 at the 165-mile marker.

