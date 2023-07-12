SkyView
First Alert Traffic: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound after collision in Orangeburg County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported a crash has caused a delay on a South Carolina interstate.

An SCHP trooper posted on social media that a collision in Orangeburg County has blocked all lanes on I-26 eastbound near the 164-mile marker.

Officials are advising drivers to take the Homestead Road exit-159 to U.S.-178, and from there get on S.C.-210 and back onto I-26 at the 165-mile marker.

