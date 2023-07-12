WATCH LIVE: First African-American Thunderbird pilot and South Carolina native receives Order of the Palmetto

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina native who flew to the rank of four-star general in the U.S. Air Force is being awarded the Order of the Palmetto.

General Lloyd Newton flew 269 combat missions during the Vietnam War. He also became the first African-American Thunderbird pilot in 1974.

He was appointed by two former presidents to serve on commissions — the Defense Base Realignment and Closure Commission by George W. Bush and later by Barack Obama as the commissioner for the White House Fellows Program.

Newton — who was born in Ridgeland and graduated from Jasper High School — is also listed in the South Carolina Aviation Association’s hall of fame.

The Order of the Palmetto is considered the highest civilian honor in the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster will present the award to Newton at the State House at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the livestream here or on our Facebook page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.