Convicted killer Jeriod Price taken into custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After being on the run for months, convicted killer Jeriod Price was apprehended.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed Price was apprehended in New York Wednesday morning by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The FBI and NYPD were acting on a tip that came to South Carolina law enforcement authorities, SLED added.

Officials said Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia upon his return back to the state, where he will remain until his permanent custody placement is determined.

The Smalls family initially confirmed Price’s apprehension to WIS shortly before SLED’s announcement.

Price was sentenced to 35 years in 2003 for the 2002 murder of Carl Smalls Jr., a former University of North Carolina and South Carolina football player.

Former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed an order on Dec. 30, 2022, reducing Price’s sentence to 19 years. He was released in March after the order was sealed.

In April, South Carolina’s Supreme Court ordered Price back to prison.

Since then, several agencies offered rewards for information leading to Price’s arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

