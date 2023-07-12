The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s assistance locating runaway teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a runaway teenager.

Deputies said 16-year-old Jonathan Cedeno was last seen at home at 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8.

Cedeno is described as a transgender female, who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

An acquaintance of Cedeno’s family told investigators, the teen goes by the name of Janay.

Anyone with information regarding Cedeno’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.