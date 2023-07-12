Cyrus Carmack-Belton’s family plans to file wrongful death lawsuit against Columbia gas station owner Rick Chow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of Cyrus Carmack-Belton, the 14-year-old who was shot and killed after being falsely accused of shoplifting bottles of water, plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit against Columbia convenience store owner Rick Chow.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies say that Chow, who owns the Shell gas station on Parklane Road, shot Carmack-Belton in the back on the night of May 28 after chasing him from his store.

Todd Rutherford, the family’s attorney, said in an interview Tuesday that he expects to file the lawsuit “as soon as possible,” but did not give an exact date.

“The family intends to use the civil justice system, as well as the criminal justice system, to make sure that they get justice for Cyrus,” he said.

Chow is charged with murder in connection with the case.

The civil suit would be separate from that charge.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at the time of the shooting that there was no evidence to support the store owner’s claims that Carmack-Belton had been shoplifting.

RCSD records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show that deputies have responded to Chow’s gas station more than 50 times over the past three years, with a bulk of those calls related to shoplifting.

On June 22, Rutherford filed a notice of lis pendens, which aims to freeze Chow’s assets, including the Parklane Road property.

“If you don’t, then Mr. Chow would dispose of all of his assets, and by the time any lawsuit was filed, there would be nothing left to sue,” he said.

Rutherford said he speaks with Carmack-Belton’s mother and father regularly, and they are heartbroken.

“As broken as a family could be about the loss of a loved one,” he said. “You cannot imagine how sad it is and how they feel with the loss of a child that they loved dearly.”

Chow is currently behind bars and is awaiting a bond hearing.

One had been scheduled for June 30 but was canceled.

