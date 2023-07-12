Columbia police search for missing elderly woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is actively searching for a missing elderly woman.

Special Victims Unit investigators are looking for Deborah Bell, 67, who was last seen around 8 p.m. on July 11 leaving the Cookout restaurant on Garners Ferry Road on foot headed toward Patterson Road.

Officials said Bell was last seen wearing black pants, a brown button-up shirt, with black and white shoes. Investigators add she has gray hair with three braids and is 5′0″ and weighs 155 lbs.

If you’ve seen Bell or know her whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or contact Crimestoppers.

