Carowinds set to receive new support column for Fury 325 ride Thursday

Carowinds has over 60 rides and attractions at the 400-acre amusement park in both South Carolina and North Carolina.
Fury 325, the park’s largest ride, has been closed indefinitely since a June 30 video showing the crack in the support column went viral.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The new support column for Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster is scheduled to arrive Thursday as part of the effort to repair and reopen the ride, park staff said.

Fury 325 has been closed since a crack in one of the ride’s support columns was discovered at the end of June. State inspectors have since evaluated the rollercoaster, and Carowinds is in the process of removing the existing column, according to a Wednesday update.

On Wednesday, cranes will be assembled to securely hold and position the track element of the coaster while removing the components of the existing column, Carowinds staff said. Once removed, the column will be taken to a secured backstage area of the park.

The new support column is set to arrive Thursday, along with hardware from Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride’s manufacturer, according to the update.

Once the new column is installed, Carowinds staff will conduct a series of tests to ensure the ride’s safety, according to the statement. After that, park officials said they plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles.

“Subsequently, we will collaborate with the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare Fury 325 for reopening,” according to Carowinds’ Wednesday update.

Fury 325, the park’s largest ride, has been closed indefinitely since a June 30 video showing the crack in the support column went viral.

Carowinds has over 60 rides and attractions at the 400-acre amusement park in both South Carolina and North Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Labor, it inspected 29 rides there this year, meaning the remaining 30-plus falls on the North Carolina side.

