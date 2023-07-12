Car chase in Columbia ends in crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a car chase ended in a crash.

According to deputies and witnesses, the chase began in the town of Ridgeway in Fairfield County and went along I-77 North near Two Notch Road.

Deputies said the driver was driving into traffic during the chase.

A witness told WIS a black Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way and that a law enforcement vehicle crashed into him.

Deputies confirmed the driver was driving into oncoming traffic during the chase.

