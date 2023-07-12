Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate dies at local hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) was pronounced deceased at a local hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to the nursing administration at ASGDC, the inmate was taken to the hospital around 8 a.m. due to an “altered mental status”.

The cause of death will be investigated by the Richland County Coroner’s Office and given once it is made available.

