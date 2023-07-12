SkyView
Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center inmate dies at local hospital

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) was pronounced deceased at a local hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to the nursing administration at ASGDC, the inmate was taken to the hospital around 8 a.m. due to an “altered mental status”.

The cause of death will be investigated by the Richland County Coroner’s Office and given once it is made available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

