Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Gamecock women’s basketball player Aliyah Boston sends a game into overtime with a buzzer-beater shot which caught the eye of a big name in the NBA.

Boston was drafted in the WNBA in the spring to the Indiana Fever.

The team played against New York Liberty in a game on July 12.

The game was almost over when Boston threw a three-pointer shot sending the game into overtime causing celebrities like Lebron James to celebrate the act on Twitter.

Check out the buzzer-beater shot below.

