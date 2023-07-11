Victim’s parents file complaint letter over murderer’s early release

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A murderer is on the run and the victim’s parents are looking to hold those who released him accountable.

Carl Smalls Sr. and Lillie Smalls, the parents of the late Carl Smalls Jr., report to WIS they’ve sent a complaint letter to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. It’s a state body responsible for screening complaints for judges and attorneys.

The letter takes aim at 5th Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson, now-retired Judge Casey Manning and defense attorney Todd Rutherford.

“At some point, something has to happen to them also. You can’t just have a system where everybody just get away with doing whatever they want to do and nothing ever happens. It cannot be like that. At some point there has to be some accountability even to them,” Carl Smalls Sr. said.

Gipson and Rutherford negotiated an order, signed by Manning, which led to Jeroid Price’s release this Spring. Price killed Smalls in 2002 and was sentenced to 35 years.

The order was based on the premise Price assisted the S.C. Department of Corrections. Some of the evidence presented has been publicly undermined.

Manning’s order released him 16 years early and he subsequently sealed it. The Smalls family was not informed of the order until Price was released.

The nine-page letter expresses the family’s frustration, stating Manning had a “blatant lack of respect and fidelity to the laws.”

The family questioned Gipson’s integrity, stating he shouldn’t have participated in Price’s release.

They also accused Rutherford of corruption.

The letter makes several requests:

Gipson be sanctioned and reprimanded

Rutherford’s and Manning’s judicial records be opened and examined while they were in their official positions

Rutherford’s disbarment

Manning be reprimanded

“I just don’t understand how they felt comfortable, how they felt it was right to do this,” Lillie Smalls said.

News of Price’s release triggered a flurry of criticism for the order and the lack of transparency.

The S.C. Supreme Court moved to unseal the order and later ordered Price back to prison on April 26. He’s still on the run.

The letter also took aim at Chief Justice Donald Beatty stating he “seemed more concerned about how we got to this point rather than earnestly seeking a solution to this problem. Justice Beatty’s demeanor during this hearing was pathetic.”

Rutherford declined to comment. Gipson also declined, stating his formal response would have to be to the investigators following up on the letter.

WIS’s attempt to contact Manning for this story was unsuccessful.

A spokesperson for the judicial branch said she was not immediately familiar with the letter.

