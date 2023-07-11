Search for suspect underway for homicide in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect in connection with an overnight shooting where one person died.

Deputies said they were called to the 3800 block of Lester Driver for reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

A 27-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds by deputies and they attempted to provide medical care but he died at the scene according to officials.

Investigators believe this incident to be isolated, if you have any information you are asked to contact Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or P3Tips.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.