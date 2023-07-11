SkyView
Search for suspect underway for homicide in Richland County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a suspect in connection with an overnight shooting where one person died.

Deputies said they were called to the 3800 block of Lester Driver for reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

A 27-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds by deputies and they attempted to provide medical care but he died at the scene according to officials.

Investigators believe this incident to be isolated, if you have any information you are asked to contact Midlands CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or P3Tips.com.

