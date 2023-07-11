South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigating following officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) reported agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday, July 8.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at a Norway residence involving Matthew Brown, 34, allegedly pointing a gun at mail carriers.

According to a press release, when deputies arrived they encountered Brown and deputies fired their weapons, no one was shot said officials.

SLED was then requested by the sheriff’s office to investigate the incident and SLED charged Brown with four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident or the agency with jurisdiction according to a press release

The incident in Orangeburg County was the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023. This is the 1st officer-involved shooting for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2022, there were 32 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office had no officer-involved shootings last year.

Brown was booked and is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

