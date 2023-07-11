South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control fines Chinese fiberglass company

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has fined a Chinese company with a manufacturing facility in Columbia.

The company, China Jushi USA, was initially announced in 2016 for a location in Richland County.

According to DHEC officials, the company faces $410,000 in fines for air quality violations, due by Wednesday, November 1.

The company also faces a $57,000 fine for hazardous waste violations to be paid in 3 monthly payments.

DHEC officials said the facility has paid $3,8000 so far.

Jushi is a fiberglass product manufacturer, located in the Pineview Industrial Park.

