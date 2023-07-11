Soda City Live: Mental Health Mile Check-in with James Patrick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The correlation between movement and mindfulness is important when it relates to mental health.

Fitness Guru, James Patrick has always made mental health a priority with his services and has recently launched a Mental Health Mile Project.

The Mental Health Mile Project challenge encourages people to get up and move and has gained support from the community and fitness organizations.

James Patrick will be hosting a fun event that encourages movement in another way. Through Dance.

See flyer for more.

The Mental Health Mile Project challenge encourages people to get up and move and has gained support from the community and fitness organizations. (Tamyia Allen | SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.