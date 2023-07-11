SkyView
Soda City Live: Carolina Creators Camp to teach young social media users

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know of any young social media users who may be interested in mastering the craft of content creation? An exciting opportunity is now available in the Midlands.

Carolina Creators Camp, a one-day summer camp, is happening in Columbia on July 21. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. young creators will learn the ins and outs of photography, videography, and podcasting. Participants range in age from 12 to 17-years-old.

Teachers from the Carolina Film Studio and Cre8 who are skilled in content creation will lead creators through three sessions. Their skills will be tested throughout the day with fun challenges and activities. By the end, creators will have the skills to create content for themselves and others.

No experience is required! Your child also won’t need equipment, as it’s included in the $75 fee.

To reserve a spot, call (803) 920-2397 or email carolinafilmstudio@gmail.com.

The camp is hosted by Carolina Film Studi and Creatives for Resource Equity (Cre8).
The Carolina Creators Camp is looking for more sponsors! If you’re interested, call or email at the addresses above.

