Soda City Live: Author Creates Book Trilogy After Life Takes a Turn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local author has created a trilogy from his series of books that he first started while serving time in solitary confinement.

Ballin’ is a book series based on a group of friends in Mullens, S.C. with some ideas loosely based on true events.

The author, Willie Williams has had a ton of support with both his books and products inspired by the book and is currently accepting donations for his upcoming book tour.

