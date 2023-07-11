SkyView
Soda City Live: Author Creates Book Trilogy After Life Takes a Turn

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local author has created a trilogy from his series of books that he first started while serving time in solitary confinement.

Ballin’ is a book series based on a group of friends in Mullens, S.C. with some ideas loosely based on true events.

The author, Willie Williams has had a ton of support with both his books and products inspired by the book and is currently accepting donations for his upcoming book tour.

Click here for more.

